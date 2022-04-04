A Warrnambool man charged over a series of hoax calls to 000 says he was "fixated" on listening to the police scanner. Samuel Crouch, 23, appeared briefly in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with multiple counts of making vexatious calls to 000. Police allege the offending led to a number of call-outs involving a multi-agency response, including police, ambulance, CFA and SES. Mr Crouch was arrested at a property in Warrnambool's Argyle Street on Monday morning. A search of the property allegedly uncovered an imitation firearm. He was conveyed to Warrnambool police station and subsequently charged with possessing the imitation firearm and making the hoax calls. Magistrate Franz Holzer said the alleged offending would "certainly have implications for various services and the danger to the public if they are diverted away from where they're truly required". When asked why he made the calls, Mr Crouch said he had "a little bit of a fixation listening to it (unfold) on the scanners". He will appear in court again on Tuesday for a bail application. IN OTHER NEWS Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

