news, latest-news,

SELECTION headaches are a sign a club is trending upwards. Portland coach Jarrod Holt is pondering his next move after the Tigers played two ruckmen - Ben Malcolm and Toby Oakley - in their round one win over Hampden league rival Warrnambool. Holt said he would now consider the ruck combination for future matches, including Saturday's night fixture against Cobden at Hanlon Park. "It wasn't really the plan until the last week," he said. "We had a couple of guys who couldn't play and Benny had come off a two-week honeymoon and hadn't played a practice match. "He had COVID before that so he hadn't trained for three or four weeks before Thursday so we thought we'd bring Toby in just to help him out and he did really well. "All we ask is that he has an impact around the contest and he definitely did that. "Even though we weren't planning early days to play him, it's kind of hard not to play him now. "It's good, it's another option for us." Oakley said he was content doing what was best for the club and understood he could feature in the seniors or reserves depending on match-ups. "I'll probably just try and keep my spot, help the team win," he said. "Whatever role that is that 'Holty' chucks at me if I am up in the ones, I'll just keep playing my part for the team, having a crack and putting my body on the line." He expects to spend time on the bench too but admits he gets distracted on the sidelines. "I shouldn't say it but I get a little bit bored sitting down so I am always talking and having a chat to anyone on the sidelines," he laughed. "It makes time go quicker when I am on the bench." Oakley was impressed with his teammates' start to the season, knocking off a team expected vie for a top-five spot too on their home deck at Reid Oval. "It is a pretty great way to keep the ball rolling from last year," he said. "I thought Tom Sharp was pretty lethal one-on-one up forward and Paul Proctor limited (Warrnambool forward) Jason Rowan a fair bit out there." MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/0d038a01-43d9-418f-8836-646121748fdb.jpg/r0_168_3336_2053_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg