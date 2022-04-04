Two charged over 'extensive, targeted' attack at south-west farm property

news, latest-news,

Two men have been charged as part of an intensive investigation into tens of thousands of dollars' worth of criminal damage at a south-west farming property. About 11 kilometres of electrical fencing was damaged, gates destroyed, and stock troughs drained in what police will allege was a targeted incident at the 1000ha sheep and cattle property at Greenwald between January 14 and 15. Detectives will further allege the offenders used cutting implements to cut fences. On March 24, detectives from Portland and Hamilton crime investigation units executed a search warrant at a Cavendish address, seizing a bolt cutter, pliers and two mobile phones. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal damage. He was bailed to face Portland Magistrates' Court on October 4. A second search warrant conducted at a Drik Drik property on March 31 uncovered a mobile phone and a cannabis plant. A 36-year-old man was arrested and later charged with criminal damage and cultivate/possess a cannabis plant. He was bailed to face Portland Magistrates' Court in 16 August 2022. Warrnambool region crime manager Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Jason Von Tunk said police and dedicated farm crime liaison officers would "leave no stone unturned when it came to prosecuting those who commit such selfish acts". "Criminal damage of this nature and magnitude has an absolutely devastating impact on a farming business' bottom line, not to mention the time it takes to repair fences and keep stock protected in the meantime," he said. "We will continue to act on all lines of intelligence, but most importantly, information from the farming community." The detective stressed the importance of reporting farm crime or suspicious activity to police. "No piece of information is too insignificant or too small - it could be the missing piece of the puzzle to help solve a crime," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/8e5bb545-3455-410f-afd0-678d1c04d6ca.jpg/r2_29_1099_649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg