$440,000 investment in Peterborough community space

Peterborough residents have a revamped community recreational and open space, thanks to a $440,000 federal government grant. Member for Wannon Dan Tehan officially opened the Irvine Reserve at Peterborough today, funded through the Morrison Governments Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, on Monday. The improvements to the reserve include upgrades to the tennis courts and cricket nets, new walking and cycling trails, a wetland boardwalk, a bird watching platform and a nature play space with a shade shelter and picnic settings. "I commend Moyne Shire Council on delivering these community infrastructure works in a timely and efficient manner and for their partnership with the Federal Government which is delivering immediate on-ground improvements for our communities," said Mr Tehan. Moyne mayor Ian Smith, acting chief executive officer Brett Davis and Peterborough residents were in attendance. Cr Smith said the upgrades had created a fantastic community space. "It's important our communities have open space for both active and passive recreation," he said. "These upgrades have delivered that and I'm sure Peterborough residents and visitors will enjoy it for years to come." Mr Tehan said the infrastructure program was recently extended in the 2022-23 budget. "The delivery of this project is another great example of the Morrison Government funding community infrastructure projects that are supporting local jobs and helping cement our economic recovery," Mr Tehan said.

