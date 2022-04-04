news, latest-news,

TERANG Mortlake is confident it has the firepower to cover injured key forward Will Kain as targets its first win of the Hampden league season against Port Fairy on Saturday. Kain - a revelation in attack in 2021 - is likely to miss at least two more matches with a broken finger sustained in the South West Cricket grand final last month after he was sidelined for the Bloods' season-opener. Bloods coach Ben Kenna said promising full-forward Ryan Tanner was thrown into the deep end in their 24-point loss to Camperdown at Leura Oval with fellow key position player Lachlan Wareham out for the season with knee and shoulder problems. Tanner had a limited pre-season and is expected to improve with more game time. "He broke his toe only a month ago and he didn't play any practice matches," Kenna said. "He'd been doing all the training prior to that but he probably got thrust into full-forward. He looked dangerous at times without doing a lot of damage. "He's played very little footy in three seasons but we see him as a person who is going to improve week-to-week and we see him as a senior prospect. "He's got good height - he's six-foot-three - and presents up at the footy and can take a mark. "I think if we had him and Will both in the side down the track, they will complement each other." Kenna said Kain, who kicked 41 goals in a shortened 12-game season last year, was on the mend. "I think it's a five or six-week injury from when he did it so maybe with the (Easter) bye in there he might only miss three games I am hoping," he said. Terang Mortlake is also sweating on injuries to Matt Baxter (knee) and Brodhi Carracher (ankle) who were hurt against Camperdown. The Bloods had five debutants - Ned Arundell, Will Berryman, Ryley Hutchins, Xavier Vickers and Tyson Royal - in round one while second-gamer Hugh Porter, who kicked two goals, impressed as he settled into senior football.

