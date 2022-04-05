news, latest-news,

A man was left with a metal plate in his eye socket following an attack by a friend who believed he had killed a puppy, a court has heard. Bronson Gavin, 46, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to assault-related offences. The court heard the man attended the victim's home on December 5 last year and was abusive and threatening. He accused the victim of intentionally killing a puppy without cause before approaching him with a utility knife. Gavin began striking him with his fist and the handle of the knife, causing the victim to fall to the ground. He then struck the man five times while he was down. Police were called and Gavin was located outside the property with blood on his hands and clothing. The victim was transported to hospital with a broken eye socket, glass in his eye and a laceration to his nose, requiring stitches. He later underwent surgery in order to insert a metal plate into his eye socket. Gavin was remanded in custody for 120 days before being released on bail. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated incident where police were called to a man making trouble in Hoddle Street on April 4. On arrival, Gavin was intoxicated and distressed as his dog was having a seizure. Gavin yelled at police and initially resisted arrest before being overpowered and conveyed to Warrnambool police station. He was not interviewed because of his state of aggression. Gavin was remanded in custody before being released on bail in March. On Monday magistrate Franz Holzer said he was deeply concerned about the offending on December 5 last year. "It really raises very alarming issues for a court," he said. Gavin's lawyer told the court her client had a difficult upbringing and later suffered an acquired brain injury after falling through the roof of a train station while at work and landing on concrete. She said Gavin had a history of alcohol and drug abuse and mental health issues. The lawyer said both sets of offending related to animals. She said Gavin gave the victim a puppy which he then put down with no explanation. She said on the night of the offending the victim was taunting Gavin who became quite upset and "snapped". "He never intended to harm him," she said. "He was emotionally charged when he assaulted someone he had been friends with for a number of years and has regretfully lost this person as a friend based on a lapse in judgement in that moment." The lawyer said Gavin was sincerely remorseful and hoped the victim was OK. Gavin will be sentenced at a later date.

