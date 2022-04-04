Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club unveils $12 million redevelopment plans

news, latest-news, warrnambool, lifesaving victoria, surf club

The Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club has revealed draft plans for a $12 million rebuild. The club revealed plans for a redevelopment last year, saying a review of the facility determined "it does not meet current emergency service or sport facility design guidelines and standards including disability discrimination legislation, universal design principles, accessible child safe amenities and gender equity guidelines". The club has been working with Life Saving Victoria, Warrnambool City Council and the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning to complete a business case for the redevelopment. Club president John McNeil said members of the public were now invited to have a say on the draft plans. His comments come after members were shown the draft plans on Monday night. "The plans have been prepared following the completion of a feasibility study, which identified the need to demolish the current facility and locate the new development in a more optimal site adjacent to the existing facility," Mr McNeil said. The club proposes to locate the new building to the west of the existing club. Related content: Club facilities 'not fit for purpose' However, MP Lily D'Ambrosio told parliament last month "the policy requires the design of new or redeveloped structures to locate most elements within the existing structural footprint". Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club captain Josephine McDowell said the plans would allow the club to begin a conversation with community members, emergency services and government. "Aquatic safety is our number one priority," Ms McDowell said. "This means we have to consider much more than just a building - we also need to ensure the most convenient and accessible access to the beach encourages users to swim between the flags; this requires a whole of precinct plan." The plans provide an increase in overall building size and functional space to cater for current and predicted membership growth, the club said. The club said relocating the building to the west of the existing club would provide a number of advantages, including improved connections to Pertobe Road and the Lake Pertobe precinct, enhanced swim and beach surveillance, improved pedestrian and cyclist movement around the building and improved vehicle access. "The concept plans propose a fit for purpose lifesaving facility but also aim to create a community precinct that is welcoming, safe and sustainable," Ms McDowell said. Members of the community are invited to provide feedback on the draft plans. Submissions can be made here until April 27. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/82d86143-02c1-4bcf-b56b-e5db16f1244b.jpg/r0_263_5173_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg