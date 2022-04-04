Club hoping for bumper May Racing Carnival

news, latest-news,

Warrnambool Racing Club is hoping for a bumper May Racing Carnival this year and is on the hunt for additional accommodation options. Warrnambool Racing Club executive officer Tom O'Connor said excitement was building, with the three-day event just four weeks away. "It's really exciting," Mr O'Connor said. "This year we're celebrating the 150th year of the Grand Annual Steeplechase and there's a lot of talk and anticipation about that." Mr O'Connor said patron numbers were limited to 12,000 each day in 2021. "We're looking for a really healthy uplift in crowd numbers from 2021," he said. Mr O'Connor said the crowd restrictions were not an issue on the first two days last year, but there were patrons who had to be turned away on the third day of the event. "We're trying to get our numbers back to where they were pre-COVID," Mr O'Connor said. "We would be hoping for around the 15,000 mark on the Thursday and it would be great to get an uplift in numbers on the first two days." Mr O'Connor said there was a high level of interest in the carnival, in particular from people outside of the city. It is for this reason the club has called on anyone with available accommodation to ensure their listing was online and up-to-date. "We want to take the opportunity to encourage accommodation providers to maximise the number of beds available through secure and safe online accommodation platforms." Mr O'Connor said patrons would need to show proof of COVID vaccination at the gate. He said while it was still possible for punters to buy tickets at the gate anyone considering attending was encouraged to pre-purchase a ticket or membership to ensure a quick and easy entry into the course. Mr O'Connor said the club was also still looking for casual workers for the three-day event. He said securing staff had proved more challenging than in other years. "If there's anyone out there looking for hospitality work, please get in touch," Mr O'Connor said. "We're looking for staff - not just for us but for the contractors who rely on casual staff for the event." This year's May Racing Carnival will be held on May 3, 4 and 5.

