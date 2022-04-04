news, latest-news,

Two Warrnambool men will front court today in another bid for bail. Warrnambool police Sergeant Chris Brown said there were two men arrested at the weekend and remanded to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday. A 39-year-old man was allegedly caught breaching his bail curfew over the weekend and was subsequently arrested. He was already on bail for charges of burglary and theft. Then on Saturday police attempted to transport a 23-year-old Warrnambool man home after he was found to be drunk in the city. No one was home and he was taken back to the Warrnambool police station for welfare reasons. While at the station he was found in possession of a small quantity of white powder. He was already on bail for other drug-related offences and was remanded in custody.

