A magistrate says it's "a bit far-fetched" that a Warrnambool man caught trespassing at a residential property and rifling through belongings was following a ferret. Michael Redmond, 39, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to trespassing and breaching a bail curfew. On Sunday he was captured on CCTV trespassing at a property in Warrnambool's Coulstock Street and rifling through property on the front porch. He was subsequently identified and arrested later that day. The man was on bail for charges of burglary and theft, and found to be in breach of his bail curfew. He told police he followed a ferret or possum into the property but didn't take anything. Magistrate Franz Holzer said Redmond's explanation was "a bit far fetched". "I've heard a number of novel submissions but this is possibly the top of the tree," he said. The man, who spent a night in the police station cells, was convicted and fined $600. He remains on bail for the other charges. Meanwhile, a 23-year-old Warrnambool man has appeared in court charged with drug and alcohol offences. Police on Saturday attempted to transport the man home after he was found to be drunk in the city. No one was home and he was taken back to the Warrnambool police station for welfare reasons. While at the station he was allegedly found in possession of a small quantity of white powder believed to be ketamine. He was already on bail for charges, including criminal damage. Matthew Parkinson appeared in the court on Monday charged with the new offending. Magistrate Holzer said the man had taken "one step forward, two steps back". He said Mr Parkinson had been engaging with the Western Region Alcohol And Drug Centre for about three weeks and the alleged offending was "counterintuitive". He released the man on bail with the condition he not use drugs or alcohol. The man will appear in court again on July 7.

