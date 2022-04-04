news, latest-news,

Two kayakers stranded in the south-west on Saturday were located after a resourceful 13-year-old used his watch to signal a police helicopter. Emergency services were notified after the kayakers failed to return to their rendezvous point near the Keegans Bend Track at Drik Drik, near Dartmoor, on Saturday about 8pm. Police on the ground were assisted by the air wing and State Emergency Service in searching for the pair. The air wing located the pair after the boy used the light on his watch to signal the helicopter. The pair were located on the bank of the Glenelg River, near Laceys Lane, just after midnight and airlifted to safety. A 51-year-old Mt Gambier woman and a 13-year-old boy were not injured and taken to Portland where they were reunited with family. Police air wing Inspector Kelly Walker said it was the quick-thinking actions of the teenager that ultimately led to their rescue. "Our night-vision picks up heat, so the pair were not standing out against the large number of wildlife that come out to play at night," he said. "However, his decision to shine a light appeared as a beacon which led crews to their exact location. "It's a timely reminder to ensure you have the right equipment when setting out for a paddle, carrying a form of communication and a lifejacket could save your life". It came after four members of Portland SES spent a gruelling three-and-a-half hours rescuing an elderly, experienced hiker on an isolated beach east of Cape Bridgewater on Saturday afternoon.

