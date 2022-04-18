news, latest-news,

For four decades, Winslow resident Janette O'Keefe has been growing her own food and now the garden extraordinaire is giving tips on how to lead a self-sustaining lifestyle to tackle the rising cost of living. In keeping with family tradition, Ms O'Keefe has been growing her own fruit and vegetables for 48 years as a way to save money. "I can remember pumpkins drying on top of our chook house in the sun when I was a child," she said. "Both my grandmothers and my parents - really, everybody I knew had fruit trees in their backyard or a big vegetable garden. I think it was mainly to save money in those days as it is now, also it had better flavour, freshness and it's very economical and sustainable." Thanks to the hundreds of trees and plants in her orchard, 'hungry' is never a word uttered in Ms O'Keefe's household, though some guests may find themselves pushed to help out with production. "I have fruit trees spread around and very big veggie garden, then of course I grow all this stuff," she said. "I then process it into preserves and jams and pickles and chutneys as well as putting them in the freezer. Nothing goes to waste, I give a fair bit of it away too and then you've got it in winter when there's not that much around. "I've just finished with my zucchinis and made them into pickles, I've still got a lot of plums so I've frozen them to use for plum cakes in winter or anytime, I've bottled plums and rhubarb together, made plum jam and the other day I've made plum sauce so I'm nearly plumed out. "I've preserved pears and apples and again I've made things using those fruits and put them in the freezer. If you have unexpected visitors you can just pull something out. At Christmas time my family thought I was nuts because I had three boxes of apricots to preserve and jam. "I also made a lot of apricot tarts and froze them as well as bottling and making apricot jam. I'm still doing tomatoes - I'm nearly up to doing green tomato pickles. "My last fruit to ripen will be crab-apples. I usually make crab-apple jelly and every year I try to make a new flavour. One year it was chilli, another was mint, and this year I thought I'd try rosemary because that would be delicious with roast lamb. "I've got a lot of carrots and parsnips which just stay in the ground. I grow pumpkins through the year, lettuce and silverbeet you can grow all the time. You've always got something which you can turn into a meal and I grow rhubarb year-round so when all the other fruits and vegetables are finished I've got that." A keen member of the Country Women's Association, Ms O'Keefe worked hard to publish her tips and tricks in a recipe book called "Thrifty Cooking". "I've got a tips and a recipe book at Collins Warranmbool and Target which is called Thrifty Cooking, by the CWA," she said. "It's full of tips on how not to waste things. For example, if you have stale bread turn it into breadcrumbs or bread and butter pudding. "If you have left over roast meat, don't throw it out, turn it into a shepherd's pie or into rissoles or make your favourite curry sauce. "It's full of all those sorts of ideas and the recipes to go with it. It's also full of things on what to do if something goes wrong - what happens if your cake has sunk in the middle and lots of ideas to help you there." She said she encouraged everyone to get started with growing their own food. "Growing your own food is so rewarding, make a start even if it's one pot of herbs, once you get started it will give you confidence to grow more," she said. "My other tip is to buy seasonally. People expect to buy strawberries and asparagus year-round. American cherries will be here in the autumn, for example, but buy Australian and buy in season because it will always be cheaper and fresher."

