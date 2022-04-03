news, latest-news, sport, football

Under the bright Friday night lights of Melville Oval, Hamilton Kangaroos relished the challenge to start its season on the right foot. The Kangaroos found another gear in the Western Victoria Female league clash against Warrnambool, running out 9.16 (70) to 3.4 (22) winners. Kangaroos coach Pat Sherlock described the win as a golden opportunity for the girls to gain some exposure and enjoy some night football. "I wasn't quite sure what to expect, we had 14 girls that didn't play for us last year that came in so it was really good," he said. "The girls were really looking forward to the Friday night game under the lights, we are trying to do that as much as possible this season - it was the end of daylight savings and there was a good crowd." Sherlock said ball movement in the conditions was crucial to the result. "We took away a lot of positives, we moved the ball well, there was a lot of kicks and marks," he said. "It was windy so they really took on board what we were trying to do and how to move the footy. "We had a few young girls playing and the youth and run through the legs really helped out our more mature players." The youngsters were vital to the result, according to Sherlock. "Emily Pitts played on a forward flank and on a wing and took the game on when she had it, and Mimi Chun played in the ruck for the first time and played well, competed well and just wanted the ball. "Our young ones fitted in straight as well and did really well." In the remaining senior women's match played on Sunday, South Warrnambool defeated Stawell Warriors 14.10 (94) to 0.0 (0) to start the season off with a bang. The match between Horsham Demons and Portland Tigers was not played, with the Demons awarded the four points. In the under 18 matches, Portland Tigers went down in a thriller to Horsham Demons 5.6 (36) to 4.4 (28) and Terang Mortlake enjoyed a convincing 20.12 (132) to 1.0 (6) win against Old Collegians.

