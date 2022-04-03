news, latest-news, sport, netball, wdfnl

South Rovers know cohesion and consistency is incredibly important across a netball season which provides plenty of ups and downs. That's why the Lions - under mentor Kylie Carter - understand building on foundations and maintaining a rock-solid core is vital going forward. Carter's group saluted with an opening round Warrnambool and District league A grade win, surging away from Russells Creek to win 52-37 and she told The Standard it was pleasing to see the group come together and put the plans into place. "It's important, we're lucky this year compared to last year where we were building a brand new team, now we've got the luxury of having the same team aside from a few inclusions and you have the privilege of having the consistency of the girls knowing each other," she said. "I think having that is a bonus - there appears to be a lot of new girls in the league, so it definitely has its advantages. "But it was pretty close until half-time and we pulled away which was good - we put things together in the end. "They had a bit of bad luck with injury and whether that played a part in us pulling away I'm not sure but it was pleasing to do that." Carter confirmed the side came away with a clean bill of health. "No injuries for us, Lena (Wright) was cramping but that's pretty normal in round one, but she's fine and fit as a fiddle," he said. "With a young team it was a pleasing win." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/fc362004-8264-4ac1-a47b-0b98cdeb693a.jpg/r0_263_5170_3184_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg