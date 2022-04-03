news, latest-news,

For 22 years Derrinallum's Mount Elephant has stood tall as a tourist icon and today a committee of twelve were thrilled to unveil a new addition to mark the occasion. Mount Elephant Community Management member Lesley Brown said unveiling a new $20,000, four-kilometre base walking track coincided with a celebration of more than two decades of civic ownership. "We're celebrating 22 years since the community bought Mount Elephant with Trust for Nature," Ms Brown said. "We're celebrating the achievements we've had - when we bought the site, there were no trees or walking tracks, so it's pretty big. "We're also opening a walk around the base which is for all abilities including mums with their prams and kids with their bikes who will be able to go around there and enjoy the surroundings. 'It's a big achievement to do what the community has done and it's there for everybody to enjoy." The landmark was privately owned by a local farmer until it was placed on the market in 2000 when it was bought by members of the community and Trust for Nature. Together, $200,000 was raised and the site was purchased with the intention of restoring the mount back to its original state. Years of rehabilitation returned original vegetation to the site, which was devastated in bushfires which tore through the area in 1944 and 1977. Continual pest and weed control remain a focus for the committee, which is supported by Corangamite Shire, Landcare, the Jack and Millie Borbidge Fund and the state and federal governments. In 2016, a new visitor centre was opened to the public at the base of the mount's old quarry.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/ff81fa1c-a083-44f9-b1b9-a971e7a1ca2c.jpg/r0_663_4032_2941_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg