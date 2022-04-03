news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL Seahawks are confident they can turn their Big V fortunes around after slipping to 0-3. An improved performance saw them fall agonisingly short of a breakthrough win on Saturday night against RMIT Redbacks at the Arc. The Seahawks were one point down with five seconds to play. Coach Alex Gynes, who was influential with a game-high 32 points, said there were positives to take out of the 89-84 defeat. "Our effort was fantastic, I can't fault that," he said. "They (RMIT) are a top-quality team with a good import (Stephen Coffey)." The Seahawks - who battled accuracy woes in the first two rounds - found their rhythm in patches. They drained 27 points and 26 points respectively in the two terms they won but the coach said it was still a work in progress. "Our offence started to click," Gynes said. "We have been getting good looks the past three weeks so proof is in the pudding that our structures are working and if we stick to it and continue to build, we are going to get good looks. "Our spacing and timing was pretty good which enabled Ollie Bidmade to get some good open looks and BJ (Benson Steere) I thought controlled the game quite well at times and was able to get in the lane and make some plays." Turnovers is an issue Warrnambool needs to rectify, according to the coach, after 24 against the Redbacks. "You're not going to win too many games giving up the ball like that," he said. "It should be an easy fix moving forward." Teenager Amon Radley debuted, playing three minutes off the bench. "It was well deserved. He is a young kid and works as hard as anyone at training and thoroughly deserves his minutes," Gynes said. "It was great to see him out there and he held his own and contributed. "At the senior level, he's a three man but he holds his own defensively. He's got that defensive mindset. "It's contagious. I have a lot of confidence in him. He plays his role really well." Warrnambool Mermaids have identified shooting accuracy as their biggest bugbear as they look to respond from a 68-64 loss to Craigieburn Eagles. The Mermaids, who slipped to 1-2, shot at 31 per cent but coach Lee Primmer said it "was not panic stations". "We had 23 more shots and won most statistics - we had more assists, less turnovers, more steals," he said. "The only won we lost, which ended up being the crucial one, was 22 fouls to 13." Primmer said the Mermaids got "good looks" at the basket but needed to work on their movement in offence, to get their opponents' defence unsettled.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/947a6935-1656-4848-9281-0d3c4f84812d.jpg/r0_772_3972_3016_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg