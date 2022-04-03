news, latest-news,

EXCITING colt Hitotsu notched up his third group one victory from his last three starts taking out the $2 million Australian Derby for Winslow training export Ciaron Maher at Randwick on Saturday. Hitotsu won the Victoria Derby in the spring and the Australian Guineas before Saturday's neck victory over Benaud in the classic over 2400 metres. Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace said Hitotsu, who was ridden by John Allen will have an immediate spell and be set for the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley in October. The lightly raced three-year-old joined champion galloper Mahogany, who was the last horse to win the Victoria Derby-Australian Derby double in 1993-94. "Hitotsu is an outstanding colt," Maher told The Standard. "He's a very valuable colt. I was confident he would run well but in the back of my mind was Randwick's heavy track. His best form before Saturday was on dry tracks but he's showed today he handles all types of going. It was a great win. "Hitotsu is a tough horse. He kept on fighting. Hitotsu will now be aimed at the Cox Plate. I've got to give credit to the staff at our Ballarat stable staff which is headed by my brother Declan. "They have all done remarkable jobs in producing Hitotsu fit and ready to win the three group one races. It was a great ride by John. He's won the three group ones on Hitotsu." Maher and Eustace won last year's Australian Derby with Explosive Jack. Meanwhile, Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde had two winners at Bendigo on Saturday. Wilde was successful with Gundec while Sirileo Miss dead-heated with Foxy Frida for first in a $130,000 race. Saturday's Bendigo meeting was the principal meeting in Victoria and offered metropolitan prizemoney.

