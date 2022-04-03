news, latest-news, sport, netball, warrnambool

Old Collegians A Grade playing-coach Jemmah Lynch says her group will learn plenty of lessons from a thrilling 39-39 draw against Allansford to kick off the season. The Warriors and Cats were evenly poised throughout the gritty contest, with Lynch highlighting the importance of consistency across four quarters. She was pleased with elements of the performance. "We got away with an early lead and we just sort of weren't consistent throughout the 60 minutes," she told The Standard. "Credit to Allansford, they kept coming back at us, so that's a real credit to Rachel (Mungean's) side with their resilience. "It was a nice contest and a really good way to start the season." Lynch added the Warriors - with a brand-new side and five debutants - were even across the court, but highlighted juniors Frankie Butters, Ziggy Wright and Lilly Sanderson as ones who "played really consistent" games, with captain Chelsea Swarbrick playing a blinder and recruit Lauren Russell impressing. Cats coach Rachel Mungean said it was a terrific game to start to the season and be part of. "They didn't get away from us, they were just in front of all game and we managed to claw back," she said. "All-in-all it was a great game to sit down and watch as well, both teams were even across the board so that's good to have a good contest." Mungean said there was plenty for her group to work on moving forward. "We've got to reward effort, if someone gets an intercept we didn't reward them enough. We need to put the score on the board," she said. "We had some bad passes, and I want to limit our errors, that's what we'll be working on." At Timboon Recreation Reserve, Elisha Sobey's Merrivale overcame a slow start to register a hard-fought 45-41 win against the Demons. "It was nice to dust off the cobwebs, that's for sure," Sobey said. "Going out there it was a reminder not to underestimate the A Grade competition with new players and COVID." The Tigers were down 10-0 at quarter time but managed to control the contest thereafter with a new-look squad and came away with a clean bill of health and just some "sore bodies". "We hung in there the whole time, we had a big turnover of players, a couple of the ressies girls come up because we were short, we didn't really have a bench," Sobey said. "It's going to be fine, we're not worried about it or anything, but round one is a bit iffy. We need to knock it back a notch. "Timboon have some awesome bookends and their defenders are pretty good as well - they have a great side considering they have a lot of new players too." Goal keeper Kelsey Perry was named best on court for her classy display, with Jocelyn McDonald and Nicole Ferguson also in the votes. "Kelsey hasn't been able to do much pre-season, she's a farmer so she's lucky to make training so she's hardly done any work, so she's had a bit of a slow first quarter and clicked into gear," Sobey said. Elsewhere across the competition, Panmure started the season off on the right foot with a dominant 74-20 win against Kolora-Noorat, while Nirranda also flexed its muscles with an 80-23 win against Dennington.

