Nirranda knew in the early stages of its opening round clash against Dennington that it would be a contest nothing like the previous time the two sides met. The Warrnambool and District league rivals played back in round 18 2021, where the Blues dispatched the Dogs by 257 points to finish off an undefeated season. This time around to kick off the 2022 season, the Dogs showed fight, maintained the pressure and intent, but ultimately the Blues - the powerhouse unit they are - had the class and experience to run away with a 65-point win, 14.24 (108) to 6.7 (43). Blues coach Brayden Harkness said the Dogs made it difficult at times and the game was far from perfect, but walked away pleased to bank the four points. "We certainly had a tight tussle and you're never going to be perfect, we've got a lot to work on," he said. "They had pressure, moved the ball well. We had good passages, but some poor ones so we'll look at it and address it through the week. "But it was good to blow the cobwebs out, knowing there's a bit of work to do." Harkness said it was a hard-fought slog but was pleased with his side's ability to push through. "We were under pressure and to their credit they did well, so we withstood that well and get it back on their terms, some of our ball movement was good," he said. "Parts of our game we'll address - we're a work in progress. We're not getting carried away, there's a lot of work to do." Recruit Ethan Harvey-Cleary was a standout in his first game, booting three goals and providing a strong presence, while the likes of the "exciting" Dylan Philp, Jack Primmer and Dylan Willsher all enjoyed prolific games. While preferring to be winning, Dogs coach Ben Thornton described the loss as a "big step forward" against a powerhouse side with a virtually new side at his disposal. "We couldn't be happier to be honest - we touched on it after the game, we played them last year and lost by about 250 points," he said. "So it was a big turnaround, we're really happy. We're happy with the direction we're going in." Thornton said the most pleasing aspect from his young side was the way they didn't go into defensive mode. "The way we moved the ball, we've trained so much for a specific game style and we were honest at the start that if we didn't pull off a kick we'd give it another go," he said. "We tried to switch the ball and if it didn't work, he done it the next time and it worked. We're sticking to our game plan." He added it was far from the Dogs' first-choice side, making for a selection headache. "It was a confidence-booster, from the team we had Thursday, we lost four from that team and to bring some guys in, they played their roles," he said. "We lost key blokes and had lads come in and play their role - we have 11 guys to come back in and against who I believe would have been premiers last year so it's a massive step." Jordan Garner, Daniel Threlfall, Sam Lee and Luke Pearson were among several Dogs to impress. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

