A new-look Camperdown hopes winning a war of attrition with a new-look side will provide its players with belief. The Magpies overcame Terang Mortlake 14.8 (92) to 9.14 (68) in a night match at Leura Oval. It came after the Pies had a major overhaul to their list in the off-season with a number of top-line players departing. "It was reward and we can get a lot of relief out of it as well," he said. "You can still win by not playing well and turn it around when we were struggling." Swayn said cramp impacted both sides as the game wore on. "Maybe because the ground is so hard, so many cramped," he said. "We were flat out with guys cramping everywhere. We didn't have a bench in the last quarter and there were two or three guys who shouldn't have been out there but they had to stay out there." Luke O'Neil (hamstring) and Brayden Draffin (hand) were added to the Magpies' injury list. Midfielder Cam Spence was the Pies' best and young wingman Harry Sumner impressed. Recruit Zach Anderson held his own in defence and Tim Fitzgerald kicked five goals.

