2022 Hampden Football Netball League round one scores
- Please note: There is a new scoring system Australian Community Media, leagues and clubs are navigating. There will be some holes as issues are ironed out. Read more here.
Senior Football
Portland 4.6 2.5 5.3 3.3 (101)
Warrnambool 1.1 4.- 3.1 2.5 (67)
GOALS:
Portland: T.Sharp 5, M.Curtis 2, A.Shepherd 2, D.Jackson 1, B.Malcolm 1, H.McIntyre 1, K.Richardson 1, Z.Stuchbery 1
Warrnambool: J.Rowan 4, S.Cowling 2, D.McCorkell 1, O.Opperman 1, H.Ryan 1, J.Turland 1
BEST:
Portland: Lachlan Huppatz, Ben Malcolm, Martin Curtis, Daniel Jackson, Connor Peters, Thomas Sharp
Warrnambool: Damien McCorkell, Jye Turland, Angus Lowe, Jackson Bell, Jason Rowan, Thomas Ludeman
North Warrnambool Eagles 8.4 8.3 9.6 12.8 (243)
Port Fairy 4.2 1.2 1.- -.1 (41)
GOALS:
North Warrnambool Eagles: D.Parish 7, J.Lewis 6, N.Vardy 6, J.Grundy 4, A.Wines 4, J.Bermingham 2, D.Johnstone 2, T.Porter 2, F.Jones 1, B.Kellett 1, B.Mugavin 1, L.Wines 1
Port Fairy: J.Bartlett 3, L.Glare 1, D.Smith 1, G.Swarbrick 1
BEST:
North Warrnambool Eagles: Jett Bermingham, Billie Smedts, Nathan Vardy, Dion Johnstone, Adam Wines, Tate Porter
Port Fairy: Kaine Mercovich, Murray Staude, George Swarbrick, Segdae Lucardie, Oscar Pollock
South Warrnambool 4.7 2.8 5.2 4.3 (110)
Cobden 2.2 -.2 4.2 2.2 (56)
GOALS:
South Warrnambool: J.Dye 3, C.Gallichan 3, D.Weir 3, R.Henderson 2, S.Kelly 2, B.Beks 1, J.Saunders 1
Cobden: L.Cahill 2, J.Hickey 2, O.Darcy 1, R.McVilly 1, T.Spokes 1, S.Thow 1
BEST:
South Warrnambool: Josh Saunders, Archie Stevens, Brayden Beks, Jack Dye, Corey Gallichan, Jed Henderson
Cobden: Tyler Humphrey, Tarj Anderson, Joshua Hickey, Grady Rooke, Christian Koroneos, Louis Darcy
Reserves football
Warrnambool 6.11 (47) Portland 10.7 (67)
Port Fairy 1.1 (7) North Warrnambool Eagles 20.22 (142)
Cobden 4.6 (30) South Warrnambool 22.6 (138)
Koroit 10.12 (72) Hamilton Kangaroos 5.5 (35)
Camperdown 4.5 (29) Terang Mortlake 6.9 (45)
Under 18s football
Warrnambool 13.10 (88) Portland 7.4 (46)
Port Fairy 3.6 (24) North Warrnambool Eagles 14.9 (93)
Cobden 4.6 (30) South Warrnambool 14.12 (96)
Koroit 13.10 (88) Hamilton Kangaroos 7.8 (50)
Camperdown 1.7 (13) Terang Mortlake 13.17 (95)