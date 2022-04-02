news, latest-news, sport, football

Russells Creek co-coach Danny Chatfield has praised his side's selfless attitude in its opening round win against South Rovers at Walter Oval on Saturday. The Warrnambool and District league clashed loomed as one of the more fascinating fixtures of the round, with the Creekers and Lions both entering 2022 with similar list demographics and expectations. But the Creekers played like a side hell-bent on not just making up the numbers this season, surging to a 53-point win and shaking off Adam Matheson's group after quarter time, 9.7 (61) to 17.12 (114). "From the outpoint of the match it was about getting first use of the footy and then being able to control it," the new Creekers co-coach said. "Everyone chipped in and played their role, we had 22 blokes play well, so I was delighted and it was hard to pick a best player. "It's a whole team effort, we all played a role which when you tick those little boxes you usually come out on top." Taylem Wason was excellent for the Creekers while Daniel Nicholson slotted three and provided plenty of flair in attack. But reluctant to not single too many out, Chatfield said it was impressive to see such an even spread. "Some guys will get the rewards in the paper but blokes do so many one percenters that probably go unnoticed by not from the coaching perspective," he said.

