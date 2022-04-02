newsletters, football-list, sport, football

With precision in the forward half and suffocating pressure around the ground, Panmure delivered a round one statement worth sitting up and taking notice of. Saturday's opening round blockbuster in the Warrnambool and District league at Panmure Recreation Reserve drew a strong crowd against Kolora-Noorat - albeit without several key players - and the Bulldogs delivered with a clinical performance. Quick ball movement, an ability to lock the ball in their front half and force turnovers was crucial to the result. The Bulldogs ran out 15.13 (103) to 6.5 (41) winners, surging out to a fast start and never looking threatened. Playing-coach Chris Bant said after the game his side played with tremendous intent. "I'm delighted, our work rate was exceptional, we all had a fair dinkum crack," he told The Standard. "We put our body on the line, even guys that it's not natural to them, they were fighting and scrapping. "It wasn't overly pretty but I couldn't be happier. "It was a great win and I think having that wind in the first quarter was big to get that buffer, it's always hard chasing." The Bulldogs held the Power scoreless in the first term, making the most of the breeze to skip out to an early five-goal advantage and, despite Nick Bourke's group finding some rhythm, it couldn't quite eat enough into the lead through the second term to stay in the contest. Bant said the second term - where the defensive unit held sway and slowed the pace of the game down - was vital. "To control the game was great and they really came at us in the second quarter and we were able to just stop the game and the momentum for a few minutes," he said. "We got it back on our terms, and to get a few late in the second term was a big moment in the game - if they had got a few and it was even half-time it was game on." The Bulldogs forward - who kicked one goal himself - praised his group's pressure on the ball carrier. "It was exceptional our pressure," he said. "We spoke about it before the game, it's not always tackling it can be just a little tug of the jumper that mucks the kick up. "It all adds up and makes a really big difference." Recruit Wilbur Pomorin was the everywhere man, kicking a goal and using his class to slide around the ground and dominate, while skipper Louis Kew did some brilliant things and slotted three goals. Sam Mahony in game 200 was industrious as per usual and Tyler Murnane was eye-catching. On a tough day for Kolora-Noorat, the game was called off late in the final term after two serious final-quarter injuries to Chris Baxter and Brad Lucas, with knee and ankle injuries respectively the Power confirmed. Bant said he wished the two Power players all the best in their recovery from injury. "I played with him (Chris Baxter) for six years at Terang so my heart goes out to him and hope it all goes well and it's a great result for both of them," Bant said. "But don't write the Power off, I think they had nine out including probably the best three players in the comp so they'll be right." The Power showed some fight and would be buoyed by several strong performances from the likes of Joel Moloney, Scott Judd and Ryan O'Connor.

