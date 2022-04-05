news, latest-news,

A unique, riverfront property in west Warrnambool is on the market and expected to sell for more than $1 million. The large five-bedroom, two-bathroom home, at 257 Morriss Road, has been extensively renovated and overlooks the Merri River. Ray White Warrnambool sales executive Harry Ponting said the home had beautiful views with direct access to the water. "It's just fantastic," Mr Ponting said. "There's not a lot of water-frontage properties in Warrnambool so to have something that has direct access to the river is very unique. "Being right up the end it's quite private. "It's homely with a well-established garden and for how big it is, it's quite low-maintenance as well. There's a lot of native Australian plants and vegetation." IN OTHER NEWS The property also has a separate self-contained two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence. "One of the the biggest factors for this property is it's got a separate residence made out of shipping containers," Mr Ponting said. "The owners use it for Airbnb short- stay accommodation. "It's a very popular holiday accommodation for people so to have that on the river as well - to have income potential or for friends or family to stay, it's a pretty impressive addition to the residence." Mr Ponting said the property had attracted good interest. "We've had a lot of people from Melbourne get in touch because it's a lifestyle property that a lot of people didn't realise we had in Warrnambool." He said there'd also been interest from local buyers who had more equity in their own properties, as a result of the real estate boom. "A property like this would have been out of reach for a lot of people two years ago," Mr Ponting said. "But a lot of people are sitting on a property that's worth a lot more than it was two years ago. "A lot of young, growing families are looking for that bigger house on a bit of land and there's quite a few people who are now in a position where they can pursue something like this." The property has a price guide of $1.4 million and is for sale via expressions of interest by Wednesday, April 6.

