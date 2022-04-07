news, latest-news,

A Glenelg district man has been found not guilty of raping a woman at her home three years ago. A Warrnambool County Court jury found the man not guilty of the single charge of rape on Wednesday. At the beginning of the trial, crown prosecutor Andy Moore said the then 19-year-old attended the 18-year-old female victim's home in April 2019 and raped her. He said the man and woman were known to each other and had previously been in an intimate relationship. A lawyer for the man last week said his client and the victim matched on dating app Tinder in August 2017 and often watched movies and had casual sex, which he referred to as "Netflix and chill". He told the jury the sex was consensual. The trial lasted about five days. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/f690badf-6e06-4538-8a4f-3d64e23c734f.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg