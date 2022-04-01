news, latest-news,

Warrnambool will have a new mayor by Monday night after former mayor Richard Ziegeler stepped down after just five months. Councillors Debbie Arnott and Otha Akoch have both said they were too busy to step into the city's top job and on Friday Max Taylor also ruled himself out. Cr Ben Blain said he "did not know at this stage" if he would stand for election while former mayor Vicki Jellie also declined to say if she was running or not. "Today's Friday and it will be decided at Monday's meeting," she said. Cr Angie Paspaliaris could not be contacted for comment. The new mayor will be elected at 5.45pm at the start of the public meeting. Whoever is elevated to the role will then take the chair and run the meeting where one of the first items of business for the councillors will be to reconsider the proposal for a second KFC after confusion at last month's meeting stalled the decision. Councillors had initially voted five-two against the $1.8 million project for a 44-seat restaurant and drive-through on the grassed area at Northpoint Shopping Centre that was expected to create about 60 new jobs. But after knocking back the project, councillors were then asked to move another motion which created confusion and some councillors refused to vote on it. The issue was left up in the air for another month, but will be dealt with on Monday. Cr Ziegeler cited reasons of health and family commitments for his decision to step down on March 21 saying he was truly honoured to be elected mayor of Warrnambool. "Warrnambool is a thriving city with so many positive attributes and there are even more good things on the horizon," he said. Cr Arnott stepped in as acting mayor until a new mayor could be elected for the rest of the current term. Another mayoral election will be held in October as usual. The other issue being discussed at Monday's meeting will be the new sport signage policy banning fast food advertising that has some clubs worried. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

