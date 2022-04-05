news, latest-news,

A magistrate has cancelled the licence of a Warrnambool motorist who intentionally veered at a postman he had a beef with. Trent Clark, 29, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to driving offences. He was fined $900 and his licence was disqualified for six months. The court heard the man and the victim, an Australia Post employee, were known to each other following a previous incident relating to the victim being chased by Clark's dog. Then on July 22, 2020, the victim was conducting delivery duties in Warrnambool's Selby Road at 12.40pm. The location was close to Clark's home. The victim was riding his bike when he observed a silver Commodore travelling toward him. The vehicle approached a bend but failed to follow the curb, instead crossing over the white line and into the victim's lane. The vehicle remained within about 100 metres from the victim, causing him to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The motorist then raised his middle finger at the victim before driving off. The victim sighted the driver and identified him as Clark, who he had had previous dealings with. The incident was reported to the police. Clark denied the offending on November 6 and refused to nominate an alternative driver. He then refused a police identification parade but was later identified by the victim in a photo board on November 11.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/5dd8c8ef-2040-454a-9b94-1899224903a5.jpg/r0_19_1017_594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg