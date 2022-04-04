news, latest-news,

A drug driver has lost his licence after crashing a Subaru en route to Hopkins Falls, causing the vehicle to roll down an embankment. The man, who The Standard has chosen not to name because a conviction was not recorded, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday to drug driving and careless driving. The court heard the man was driving with his partner to Hopkins Falls in the early hours of April 16, 2020 in order to eat dinner after finishing work for the night. While traveling on Sullivans Road, the man drove over a crest and lost control of his Subaru. He attempted to regain control but the car veered off the road and down an embankment, twice rolling before coming to a rest on the passenger side. The vehicle, which landed 126 metres from where it left the road, was extensively damaged. The man and the woman extricated themselves from the vehicle and contacted emergency services. They were transported by ambulance to hospital where the man returned a positive blood test to cannabis. The court heard the man was likely travelling between 90 and 100 kilometres, which was within the speed limit. The man told police he had smoked cannabis about four days before the accident and he believed it would no longer be in his system. He told the court he owned a delivery food business which he would soon close, partly due to losing his licence. Magistrate Peter Mellas said he had taken that into consideration in sentencing, as well as the man's guilty plea which he said benefited the community in a time where the court system was under stress due to COVID-enforced delays. The man was ordered to be of good behaviour for six months and his licence was cancelled for the same time period.

