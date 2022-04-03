Win free tickets

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Dear valued subscriber, A federal election is imminent and a state election is scheduled for November. 2022 feels like it is the year of the MP. Those in power are beginning to ramp up their public profile and those seeking parliamentary seats are also searching for opportunities to press their credentials. The state's Health Minister Martin Foley made a rare, yet welcomed, flying visit to the south-west this week. For a man who has carried the heavy burden of the health portfolio during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was heartwarming to have such a senior minister in the region. The future of Portland District Health and the city's hospital was the main reason for his visit. Timely too because residents have been rallying for weeks now wanting an audience with him. The hospital has temporarily suspended birthing services with mums-to-be forced to travel to Warrnambool to welcome their bundles of joy into the world, seen its only eye surgeon quit and there are fears the hospital will be downgraded. Mr Foley toured the hospital, met with the acting CEO and board chair, two of the seven doctors who signed an open letter with concerns about the service, faced the media and then headed off. Campaigners, who had personally invited Mr Foley to the city, waited outside. They weren't invited to his visit, nor did they get a chance to speak with him about their concerns. Was this a missed opportunity? Mr Foley isn't the first and he certainly won't be the last MP who flies in and flies out and fails to meet the most basic public expectation - representing communities. Mr Foley's visit should have been a PR victory - the minister who gave up precious minutes during the state's biggest health crisis in a century to listen to citizens. Instead, he angered a community, which wanted and deserved answers. He has also muddied the political waters in a city with a strong Labor following. The state seat of South West Coast, conservative heartland, became a marginal seat at the last election. And after his government funded major developments, including Warrnambool's hospital redevelopment, it had runs on the board to launch a major assault on the seat.. Could this fly-in, fly-out visit have bigger ramifications? Mr Foley, MPs and wannabe-politicians need to understand voters want substance. It's not negotiable these days, voters are too discerning, fed up with political point scoring, meaningless photo opportunities and self-preservation policies at both state and federal level in recent decades. Mr Foley, MPs and wannabe-politicians are always welcome in the south-west. Generally we don't ask for much - a genuine ear, an understanding of the issues that matter to us. Mr Foley and Premier Dan Andrews, through the Warrnambool hospital upgrade, hopefully the funding of a much-needed alcohol and drug residential rehab facility at Dennington, and a host of other health and mental health initiatives will leave lasting legacies on our region. Let's hope the events of this week can be addressed quickly. Respect goes two ways, if you want to get it, you've got to give it. It was a busy week for politics news with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg handing down the federal budget. The budget, described by many as a grab for votes, had something for everyone but did the region win? Independent retirees were happy, there was short-term relief for motorists and Wannon MP Dan Tehan was particularly pleased there was cash for a MRI licence at Hamilton's hospital. Much has been made of city folk packing up and moving to the regions during the pandemic but new data released this week revealed the south-west's population had fallen. Sad news this week with the death of popular car dealer Clinton Baulch. Our thoughts are with his family. Warrnambool's RSL has made a tough call to not run a mid-morning Anzac Day march. The arts were prominent this week. First there was our story about the controversial sculpture in Warrnambool's CBD that has fallen into disrepair and then there was the revelation Cannon Hill is the preferred home for a new art gallery. South West Tafe farewelled a long-serving staff member but instead of spending his first weekend of retirement relaxing, he's pedalling for charity in the annual Murray to Moyne cycling relay. Police this week cracked what they said was a major drug ring, confiscating hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and luxury vehicles. Optimism greeted the return of football and netball competitions on Saturday after two COVID-ruined years. Unfortunately Warrnambool's Reid Oval redevelopment wasn't completed in time for yesterday's matches. And it seems there is a battle brewing over signage at city sports grounds and venues, according to South West Coast MP Roma Britnell. In the lead up to the opening, our sports team came up with interesting pieces outlining changes in the Hampden league's football and netball ranks and players to watch. They also delved into the Warrnambool and District league's off-season footy and netball changes and players to watch. Love your footy and netball? We are giving away five Hampden league season double passes, which include finals access. To go into the draw, enter here. Winners will be announced next week. My pic of the week (above) is another from Morgan Hancock. Can you identify the old bridge? Check out some other stories that made headlines this week below. Until next week, Greg Best, Editor, The Standard

