A wanted 28-year-old man has charged with alleged arson, firearm and assault-related offending
A wanted 28-year-old Warrnambool man has been tasered after he produced an imitation firearm in an effort to avoid arrest early Friday morning.
A police spokesman said the man's mother was intercepted driving by police in Warrnambool about 1am Friday and fled from her vehicle.
Her son then produced a gell gun - an imitation firearm - and a police officer deployed a taser to defuse the situation.
The man had been wanted in relation to a series of arson attacks in west Warrnambool during recent days.
The man has now refused to be interviewed and is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Friday afternoon.
He has been charged with arson, firearm and assault-related offences.
Police are expected to strongly oppose bail, claiming the man is a danger to the community.
He has a lengthy criminal history.
