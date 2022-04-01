news, latest-news,

A wanted 28-year-old Warrnambool man has been tasered after he produced an imitation firearm in an effort to avoid arrest early Friday morning. A police spokesman said the man's mother was intercepted driving by police in Warrnambool about 1am Friday and fled from her vehicle. Her son then produced a gell gun - an imitation firearm - and a police officer deployed a taser to defuse the situation. The man had been wanted in relation to a series of arson attacks in west Warrnambool during recent days. The man has now refused to be interviewed and is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Friday afternoon. He has been charged with arson, firearm and assault-related offences. Police are expected to strongly oppose bail, claiming the man is a danger to the community. He has a lengthy criminal history.

