A 46-year-old man has been charged with drug offences after police executed a search warrant
A 46-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with offences after four mature cannabis plants were found in a police raid.
Sergeant Danny Wright, of the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit, said officers executed a search warrant at a Edwin Court address in central north Warrnambool at 9.15am Friday.
He said four cannabis plants about two-metres tall were found as well as about 15 grams of dried cannabis.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged with cultivating and possessing cannabis and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on July 11.
Maure cannabis plants are valued at about $2000 each.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.standard.net.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines and newsletters
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Tap here to open our Google News page.
- Join our Courts and Crime Facebook group and our dedicated Sport Facebook group
- Subscribe
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: