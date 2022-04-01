news, latest-news,

A 46-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with offences after four mature cannabis plants were found in a police raid. Sergeant Danny Wright, of the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit, said officers executed a search warrant at a Edwin Court address in central north Warrnambool at 9.15am Friday. He said four cannabis plants about two-metres tall were found as well as about 15 grams of dried cannabis. The man was arrested, interviewed, charged with cultivating and possessing cannabis and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on July 11. Maure cannabis plants are valued at about $2000 each. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/29eb1395-5ea9-4dec-bb31-76e5986e83af.jpg/r0_334_5472_3426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg