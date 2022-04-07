news, latest-news,

MOVIE: The Biggest Little Farm screening at Reardon Theatre, from 7pm. FUNDRAISER: 3WAY FM presents A Night of Music at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool, 7-10.30pm. FASHIONS: Rotary Club of Warrnambool May races fashion parade at Wannon Room and Bar, Warrnambool Showgrounds, 6.30 for 7pm start. COLOUR RUN: Easter Arts Festival Colour run and barbecue youth event with live music at New Life Christian Church, 6-8.30pm. WRITING: Terang Writer's Retreat at Commercial Hotel Terang, 3pm to 3pm Sunday. CRAFT: CWA children's craft at CWA Hall, 1pm-4pm. ART EXHIBITION: Members of the public are welcome to head along to St Joseph's Church on Saturday to the grand opening of the 23rd Psalm exhibition. The grand opening will be followed by a pipe organ concert at 3pm. PERFORMANCES: A Taste of Ireland at Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 7.30-9.30pm. MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market at Railway Place, 9am-1pm. TALK: 19th Century Marvellous Historic Medicine hosted by Doctor Harrison from Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum at Hamilton Gallery, from 11am. LIVE MUSIC: Matt Sell at Cally Hotel, Warrnambool, from 9pm. PERFORMANCES: Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool, 10.30-11.30am. BIRDS: 2022 Port Fairy Pelagic - Seabird Trip at Port Fairy, 6.45am-4pm. CHALLENGE: The 4 Peaks Challenge at Mt Leura, Mt Sugarloaf, Mt Elephant and Mt Noorat, starts at the information centre at the base of Mt Leura, Camperdown at 9.30am. GARDENS: South West Coast Autumn Gardens open gardens at St Patrick's Convent and Rosemount in Southern Cross, 10am-4pm. LIVE MUSIC: Warrnambool Bowls Club featuring Glenn Kelly, from 3pm, Warumpi Band's Neil Murray at Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm, Gordon Koang Unity Tour 2022 at The Dart and Marlin, Warrnambool, 5pm-9pm, Glenn Kelly at Warrnambool Bowls Club, from 3pm, Warrnambool RSL featuring Dick Barns and Murray McDowall, from 2.30pm. CAR BOOT: Car boot and craft destash sale day at Cobrico Hall, 10am-3pm. MARKET: Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Easter Market and mad hatter parade, 8.30am-1pm, parade at 11.30am. RACES: Terang Cup, gates open at 11am. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/cffcd33f-e4a2-4631-bc63-aadd7abcce4d.jpg/r0_183_3600_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg