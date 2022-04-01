news, latest-news,

A distinctive large camera lens has been stolen during a burglary at a Portland home. A Portland police spokeswoman said that a thief entered a home near the Madeira Packet Road/Cliff Street overpass, at the north end of Wellington Road, between 7am and 7.45am on Wednesday morning. Police officers are in the process of reviewing security camera footage. The footage shows a male offender, described as being of slim build and 175cms tall, entering the home through the front door. He was wearing blue pants and hoodie and had a face mask fitted. "He stole a number of items from the home including a Pentax brand film camera and a large old-style hand held lens which is between 37.5cms and 45cm long," she said. "He also took about $300 in cash and an iPad. "We are in the process of reviewing the footage and would request that witnesses who saw someone fitting the description in that area at about that time, contact the Portland police crime investigation unit." Portland police station can be contacted on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

