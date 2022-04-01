news, latest-news,

TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith believes a drop in class will see his talented galloper Corner Pocket back in the winners' stall at Bendigo on Saturday. Corner Pocket, who had won eight consecutive races before running third in the group two Blamey Stakes, runs in a $130,000 benchmark 100 race over 1400 metres at Bendigo. With no metropolitan racing in Melbourne on Saturday, the Bendigo meeting carries city status. Smith said Corner Pocket had trained on well since his Blamey placing. "I'm very happy with Corner Pocket," the multiple group one-winning trainer told The Standard. "We gave him a bit of a freshen up after his Blamey run. He had a trial at Camperdown the other day and went very well. We've called on the services of apprentice jockey Will Proce to gain a bit of weight relief. "Will's three kilogram claim is a great advantage. I'm expecting Will should have Corner Pocket well placed in the run after drawing barrier eight." Adelaide Ace, a stablemate of Corner Pocket resumes for Smith in the 1400 metre race while Mystery Shot also resumes in a $130,000 benchmark 84. MORE SPORT: "Adelaide Ace will need a couple of runs before he's at his top," he said. "Mystery Shot needs wet tracks to show his best form but we had to kick his campaign off somewhere and this is always a great meeting with top prizemoney so we decided to start Mystery Shot here." Fellow Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde accepted with Duchess Of Dorset, Sirileo Miss, Princeton Award and Gundec. Former Warrnambool trainer Josh Julius has Just Folk running in the $3 million Doncaster Handicap at Randwick on Saturday.

