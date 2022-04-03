Portland coastal erosion cause for concern: report

news, latest-news,

Coastal erosion is occurring at a faster rate in Portland than most other coastal cities, a new report shows. The city is listed fourth for fastest retreat rate in the CoreLogic Coastal Risk Scores for Financial Risk Assessment report, which was released this week. Author Dr Pierre Wiart said Portland had an annual retreat rate of 5.64 metres a year. This puts it only behind three other cities/towns - with Mackay in Queensland having an annual retreat rate of 7.72 metres, Kinka Beach in Queensland having a retreat rate of 7.25 metres a year and Queenscliff in Victoria having an annual retreat rate of 6.43 metres. "Portland's coastal location puts it within a high risk category on the back of a very high retreat rates, which is five metres a year," Dr Wiart said. "It is one of the highest retreat rates." Dr Wiart said there were 10,507 detached dwellings nationally classified as being at high risk and a further 7379 units. However, Portland is in a better position than some other cities, he said. "Properties are located away from the shore and therefore not that exposed to storm surge immediately," Dr Wiart said. "But as the coastline retreats, the risk will increase." Dr Wiart said while storm surges present an immediate risk to coastal properties, the effects of gradual coastal erosion over time can also be significant. "Coastal properties are more at risk than ever," he said. "Understanding the coastal risk associated with those properties is important to every owner, potential buyer and ultimately the banking and finance sector that is supporting the expansion of new coastal properties in number and in value."

