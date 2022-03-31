5 Ways to improve productivity at your coworking space

This is branded content.
One of the most important factors that affect your business growth is productivity. Moreover, productivity can be difficult to achieve, as employees can also have their own sense of what makes them productive.
But if there's one thing that you can control that can affect your workforce's ability to do a better job is how you set up and structure their workstations. Now, this doesn't solely refer to the location, but the layout and quality of the equipment and furniture you use can also be a deciding factor in your employees' productivity.
With that said, this article aims shows how you can improve productivity at your coworking space. But first, what is a coworking space, and is it really different from a traditional office when it comes to bringing in productivity?
What is a coworking space?
A coworking space is a dedicated location where freelancers and remote workers gather to work on their respective projects or work on the same project if they belong to the same company.
A coworking space is different from traditional office space as the people who are sharing the office space with one another don't necessarily belong to the same company or industry. But just like you, they just use the space so they can get some work done.
Also, working in a coworking space means you're not tied up to a specific working hour as you can come and go in an office space.
Moreover, a coworking space has similar amenities you can find in traditional office spaces. This means that, depending on the rate and plan, a coworking space will have Wi-Fi, printers, conference rooms and ergonomic tables and chairs. Some even have a break room wherein people can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and eat some snacks. (1)
Is a coworking space a productive place to work at?
Perhaps you might wonder how a coworking space improves productivity and what makes it so unique that people prefer it over traditional office spaces. Also, the fact that coworking spaces can be full of distractions, especially since there are plenty of new people, may leave some questioning how is it a more conducive space for working? Is working in a non-office setting really productive?
Although it's true that there can be distractions in a coworking space, it doesn't automatically mean it's not a place where one can perform some productive work. In fact, there's no real data to support the claim that the coworking space actually lessens workers' productivity.
However, the reason most people who are dismissive of the whole coworking space setup are those who aren't used to working in a non-office setup. The decrease in productivity might not be fully attributed to a coworking environment, but it might be because of the failure to develop a habit to work independently, including setting up a work schedule.
With that said, since a coworking space can force you to set up a new work habit and schedule, it can potentially increase your productivity.
Ways to improve productivity at your coworking space
As previously said, it's safe to say that a coworking space is a great place to do some work. Now, it's time to discuss some ways to further enhance productivity in this type of work area. So whether you're finding a coworking space or an owner of one, consider these points to help you in your quest:
1. Plan the space properly
A productive workplace means workers can comfortably finish any task given to them. As mentioned above, one way to achieve this is through proper space planning. Space planning has a relation with productivity, primarily because it aims to create a way for employees to be comfortable and save time as they're working. (2)
For instance, proper space planning means finding a way to allocate a sufficient amount of space for each desk and chair. A sufficient amount refers to a space wherein it won't feel too constricted to move or stretch.
Moreover, here are some of the basic things that people need to be productive, all of which are covered by space planning:
- Dedicated space to work alone or with others
- A way to dilute noise, allowing better focus
- Strategically placed Wi-Fi router and electrical outlets
- A clean and well-lit environment.
2. Have a dedicated exercise area
Did you know that long hours of sitting aren't ideal? Not just for your body, but it can also affect your productivity levels and creativity. In fact, studies have already scientifically shown that exercising makes concentrating, memorising and thinking a lot easier. Regardless of where you're working, always have time to stretch or execute some physical exercises. (3)
As a start, you can start by doing some chair yoga, which is a gentle form of stretching and breathing exercises. What's good about this kind of exercise is the fact that it won't be too distracting for other people in the coworking space.
To perform chair yoga, start by inhaling as if you're smelling something good. Then exhale as if you're blowing a candle in front of you. Since inhaling and exhaling can be a relaxing sound to listen to, your workspace neighbours might even appreciate it, which can also encourage them to do the same.
3. Introduce some plants in the area
Plants aren't just there to serve as a decor piece, but they can also contribute to office productivity. That's why many work-from-home stations and office spaces have plants in them and its impact on productivity isn't psychological.
For one, having plenty of plants around a coworking space will help produce clean air, motivating employees to be more creative and energetic. In fact, researchers from the UK state that greeneries have a positive effect on one's mood.
These researchers also found that a touch of nature is perfect when it comes to boosting self-esteem, especially in young people. Additionally, a US study reported that 10 per cent of employees' sick days could be attributed to the lack of nature in the office. (4)
In addition to adding a touch of colour in your coworking space, plants can also reduce stress and increase productivity levels.
4. Add storage for gadgets
There's a huge chance that you'll be bringing in some gadgets with you in a coworking space. After all, laptops and smartphones aren't only for communication nowadays.
You can even do some work with just your smartphone. Even if there are plenty of apps found on your tablet, smartphone and other gadgets to allow you to stay on top of your work, they can also be a source of distraction. The best way to avoid getting distracted by your gadget, like checking your social media feed, is to find a nice place to store them. (5)
Of course, since gadgets can come with a hefty price tag, you want to ensure they're secure, which is probably why they never leave your side in the first place. To give you assurance, it's best to invest in a portable storage solution for stashing electronics. But if your desks already have some extra storage space, you can always utilise them. By doing so, you won't be distracted by your devices' constant notifications, allowing you to focus on your work.
5. Maintain tidiness
Many people can't fathom working in an environment filled with a bunch of papers and waste all over them. For one, it can be too distracting to do some actual work if your desk is too cluttered.
Additionally, it can be time-consuming to find a particular piece of paper in a mountain of paperwork, demotivating you to do other tasks. That's why there are plenty of studies showing that a clean environment actually invites productivity. (6)
With that said, it's advisable to maintain and always clean your area in a coworking space. Or if you own a coworking space, hire some custodians to keep your facilities pristine 24/7. Doing so isn't only considerate for everyone, but you'll also get to increase your ability to get some work done. So make sure that you put any waste you have in the trashcan.
Furthermore, as a freelancer or if you're working remotely, you can even label your items with stickers for you to stay organised. This is especially important since there are different people going around in a coworking space. By labelling your items, you get to know what's yours and what isn't. Thus, you can avoid accidentally taking away any supplies or equipment that doesn't belong to you.
Takeaway
The good thing about doing work in a coworking space is the fact that there's little or no office competition or internal politics. Hence, you can focus on the work without worrying about the latest office gossip.
You also get to be yourself and surround yourself with like-minded individuals from the same or different industries, resulting in collaboration or even looking at your from a different angle.
With the tips mentioned in this blog post and what a coworking space brings, you're now on your way to becoming more productive in your work, which translates to more growth.
