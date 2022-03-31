news, latest-news,

A 19-year-old Bendigo district woman has been taken to a Warrnambool hospital for observation after a single-vehicle collision in a 100km/h zone near Port Fairy. Port Fairy police Sergeant David Walkley said the woman was driving alone in a red hatchback at about 9am Thursday on the Princes Highway when she failed to negotiate a bend. She was heading west towards Port Fairy and was about 1.5km from the town when the incident happened. "The young woman's vehicle has rolled and finished up on its side in the embankment. It received extensive damage," he said. "The female driver was transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital for observations after the high-speed crash, despite only having very minor superficial scratches. "Police are investigating the cause of the collision, however, it is believed that alcohol and/or drug impairment or speed were not contributing factors." Sergeant Walkley said with winter fast approaching that all motorists needed to drive to the conditions, especially in wet weather. "Drivers need to take all possible care and drive to the conditions to give themselves the best possible chance of arriving at their destination safely," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/94b64834-b623-4850-8fc2-7ad0144baae7.jpg/r10_0_3991_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg