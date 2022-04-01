South-west team ready to take part in dementia fund-raiser

news, latest-news,

A Port Fairy woman has helped raise $16,000 for dementia research. Julie Emonson, whose mother Bernice Kent has dementia, has taken part in a number of charity events to raise the funds over the past four years. She said her mother, who is 78, was diagnosed with dementia several years ago. "In 2018, we made the hard decision to put her into care in Moyneyana House in Port Fairy," she said. "One good thing is the staff there are fantastic." Mrs Emonson, family members and friends wanted to raise funds to help Dementia Australia help others suffering from the condition. "It's hard to love and miss someone so much, while they are still alive - yet mourn the person they once were," she said. "Mum was always there for all her five kids and absolutely adores her grand and great-grandchildren. "While I still hold hopes she knows me, I really don't think she does sometimes." Mrs Emonson said Team Bernice started back in 2018 and the team had taken part in the memory walk and jog each year. She said the team included five of Bernice's children, 26 grandchildren, 46 grandchildren and other family members. "So far this year we.have raised $3500, bringing our grand total to $16,000 over the last four years," she said. The memory walk and jog will be held in Bendigo on Saturday, April 2 at the botanic gardens. For more information or to donate visit the memory walk website.

