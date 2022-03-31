news, latest-news,

SOUTH West TAFE's longest serving teacher is spending his first week of retirement riding a bicycle for charity. A plumber by trade, Peter Mentha has taught plumbing at TAFE since 1987. Mentha is riding in his 32nd consecutive Murray to Moyne on the weekend, taking part in the South West TAFE team raising money for Warrnambool's Standing Tall, a health and well-being program for students. Teams participate as a relay raising funds for hospitals and health services in Victoria and Australia. "In the start there was another TAFE lecturer, Neil Dyson, who wanted to put a team together," Mentha said. "He was a good friend of the late Graham Woodrup (the founder of the event) and wanted to put together a TAFE team. "He got us all together and off we went on the first ride. I did it again the following year and so on." IN OTHER NEWS Mentha said the thing he enjoyed the most was the commonality between the riders. "You slowly but surely achieve your goal which is to get to the end," he said. Mentha said a highlight was the "excellent weather" over the years. "It's joked about a bit that people organising other events ring up and want to know when we're doing Murray to Moyne because we always have good weather," he said. Over the years he has participated for various teams. Mentha cycles six days a week racking up about 180 kilometres. He is part of a riding group called The Lattes. On Wednesday Mentha retired from his position at South West TAFE. In the late 1960s and early 1970s he completed a five-year apprenticeship in plumbing in Melbourne. This was followed by working for a company in Footscray. "I worked all around the area from Toorak and Brighton right through to wherever," Mentha said. "There's been some expensive houses and some cheap places, lots of factories, housing estates. "I even worked on the West Gate Bridge while it was being built in the early 1970s, working on the section that fell in 1970 just 10 days before the collapse." In the mid-1980s, over the span of 18 months, he worked at Swinburne and Holmesglen TAFE. He saw an ad for a job in Warrnambool and has never looked back. During that time he was on committees, organised the plumbing curriculum and educational resources. Mentha said his career highlights included working as a plumber for a year on Macquarie Island in the sub-Antarctic. "Plumbing is pretty important in a place like that," he said. Another year was spent at the Mawson research station with the Australian Antarctic Program. Mentha met his wife Kellie in the early 90s when she worked at South West TAFE in business studies. They married in 1996 and now have three children - Angelina, Riley and Marco. He plans to caravan around Victoria while doing lots of bike riding in his retirement. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/6eb35fdf-1e1d-4f7a-977c-bf47af75db71.JPG/r0_317_6000_3707_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg