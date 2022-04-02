WRAD

WRAD has delivered alcohol and other drug treatment to the South West community for more than 30 years, and continue to grow and develop its services in response to emerging needs. It now offers one of the most extensive range of services including a bulk billing medical practice and non-residential rehabilitation program, as well the various counselling and support services. One of WRAD's programs that continues to receive great feedback is the assertive youth outreach (AYO) program. The AYO program offers alcohol and other drug counselling services to those aged between 12-25 years of age. The counselling can be delivered at WRAD offices or outreach into schools, health centres and Headspace by appointment. The issues of youth substance use are a major concern given the potential for long-term harm and is an area where early intervention can be a significant benefit. Our aim is to create a welcoming and accessible service for young people who might be experiencing problems as a result of substance use to be welcomed into treatment and helped on their journeys of recovery. The AYO worker has close links with local schools, Brophy Youth & Family Services, Headspace Warrnambool and the child and adolescent mental health service.

The AYO worker has close links with local schools, Brophy Youth & Family Services, Headspace Warrnambool and the child and adolescent mental health service.