OVER the last three months photographer Christina de Water has been capturing the beauty of Terang. Day in, day out, she's captured everything from the harvest season and dairying, to croquet and a day in the life of a postman. After a stint at the town's pub-turned-residency she will be showcasing her exhibition Postcards of Terang at the old courthouse through April. "I've simply come and experienced Terang as an observer," Ms de Water said. "All kinds of people have crossed my path, it's been fantastic. "This exhibition is basically an expression of three months of hard work every day." READ MORE: Inside the Commercial Hotel Terang: country pub turned creative hub The Melbourne-based photographer would get up early every day to observe the area as it awoke; the mist, a sunrise, what people were doing, and where they were going. Nothing was off-limits. Some of the portraits featured were organised, however many were spontaneous. It's not documentary photography, it's reportage photography, she explained. "It's photographing people in motion. I don't waste film, I shoot two to three shots and I don't photoshop or crop my work at all. "I work with point and shoot, and wait for a little bit of magic which is usually the light, or the person - waiting for them to do something special or different, like turning their head the right way, and suddenly you've got the image you hoped for." She's learned a lot about Terang through her work. "Terang is raw and what you see is what you get," Ms de Water said. "It's very much a working class suburb where people are friendly, look you in the eye and say hello." The opening night will be held tonight, April 1, at 6.30pm. The exhibition will run through the month and include photography lectures, classes and workshops. Ms de Water will be at the High Street gallery each day in April. Her career started in fashion photography on Collins Street in Melbourne, before expanding to Sydney and eventually to Europe.

