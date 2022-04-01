news, latest-news,

Panmure's Sam Mahony says mateship makes it "almost easy" to hit the pre-season training track season-after-season. The midfielder, who started his playing career at Allansford, will make his 200th senior appearance during the Bulldogs' season-opener on Saturday. The feat was originally scheduled for the Bulldogs' aborted elimination final against South Rovers back in August. Waiting an entire off-season and pre-season for the occasion, Mahony said he had a lot to be proud of in his journey to 200 games. "It's pretty special, I've made a lot of good mates over the years here and had some success," the 32-year-old said. "I play with two of my brothers, Tom and Paddy, and played with my third brother, Ben last year. "In 10 years time, I'll look back and if I've got 200 games or 250 games I'll be pretty proud of that. "Definitely the two premierships (2012-13) are the highlight and we're building to challenge for another one. Hopefully there is a little bit more success before I finish." Mahony said his focus on Saturday was firmly on secruing the four points, Panmure putting its own premiership credentials to the test against powerhouse Kolora-Noorat. "We thought we had a reasonable team to try and go deep into finals (last year)," Mahony said. "With disappointment comes eagerness for pre-season and to get into it again. "Definitely (Kolora-Noorat) are the team to beat as they often are. They've recruited well, we've recruited well. "I'm assuming it will be a pretty hot contest and hoping we get the points at the end of the day." Mahony said Saturday would be one of celebration for the club, with its 2002 and 2012 senior premiership players, as well as its 2002 reserves premiership team coming together to celebrate 20 and 10 year reunions. "Hopefully we get a lot of people here and we can put on a good show," Mahony said.

