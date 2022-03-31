news, latest-news,

A 36-year-old Warrnambool woman was intercepted by police driving erratically and blew more than four times the legal limit early Thursday morning. A Warrnambool police sergeant said the nightshift divisional van crew noticed the erratic driving in Timor Street at about 1am and pulled over the vehicle for a routine check. The woman recorded a positive preliminary breath test and soon after an evidentiary reading of .215 back at the station. Her car was seized by police for one month, which will attract towing and storage fees of $1130. The woman will be charged on summons with drink driving and appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date yet to be scheduled. The woman's licence was suspended on-the-spot and she will appear in court at a later date," the sergeant said. "It's just a ridiculous reading and the driver had to know she was well and truly over the alcohol limit. "There's no excuse for that behaviour and the erratic driving behaviour, which initally attracted the attention of the divisional van crew, shows that she was a danger to all other road users." IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/109d261a-06f3-4164-88fc-0f50f946cbca.jpg/r1_397_3886_2592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg