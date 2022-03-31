Five homes to go under the hammer

news, latest-news,

Five Warrnambool homes will go under the hammer on Saturday. Ray White Warrnambool has four properties listed. A three-bedroom home with two bathrooms at 127 Mortlake Road offers open plan living and an outdoor entertaining area. It has a price range of between $549,000 and $603,000 and will be auctioned at 10am. A three-bedroom house at 21 Landmann Street is also up for auction at 10am, while a three-bedroom house with two bathrooms at 12 Ashlee Drive has a price range of between $560,000 to $600,000 and will go under the hammer at 11am. Also set to be auctioned at 11am by Ray White Warrnambool is a four-bedroom house at 19 Panorama Avenue. It has a price range of between $590,000 and $649,000. Harris and Wood will auction a four-bedroom home at 6 Kingston Close at 11am. It boasts two bathrooms, impeccably maintained gardens and decorative cornicing. It's perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining, with an outdoor woodfire unit and kitchenette/bar. It features polished timber boards, stone kitchen benchtops and a home office/study. It has a price range of between $750,000 and $790,000. Meanwhile, a three-bedroom home in Moore Street was sold prior to auction by Roberts One Real Estate. The three-bedroom home was predicted to sell for a price of about $480,000. Agent Daniel Roberts, of Roberts One Real Estate, said the vendor was extremely pleased with the result. He said interest remained strong for properties in Warrnambool. Mr Roberts said while prices in the city had increased, it was still an affordable city to buy property in compared to many other places across the country. He said property in Warrnambool remained affordable compared to many other coastal cities.

