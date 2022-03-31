news, latest-news,

THOUSANDS of people are expected to march in Warrnambool on Saturday in the name of climate change. Those wanting to attend the 'Warrnambool wants action' climate rally can assemble at Lake Pertobe at 9.45am for a walk to Cannon Hill and the Civic Green. At 10.30am the rally will continue on the green with live music. Extinction Rebellion Red Rebels and Blinky the Extinction Rebellion Bushfire Koala are appearing. The slogan of the new initiative is 'The sea is rising and so are we!' with the group calling on all south-west political parties and candidates for the upcoming federal election to do better on the climate issue. Speakers on the day include Wannon candidates Alex Dyson, a representative for Dan Tehan and Gilbert Wilson, along with seven-year-old Lilian Griffiths, Miriam Robinson, Yaaran Couzens-Bundle and Jemila Rushton. Master of ceremonies is Aidan Nicolson, there will be a Welcome to Country and singing by Brett Clarke and live music by Gaby Steele, the Red Tent Singers and Bruce Campbell and the CommonGround. The last major climate rally in Warrnambool, which took place in 2019, drew a crowd of 1500 marchers and was followed shortly after by Warrnambool and Moyne councils declaring a climate emergency. FUNDRAISIER: 15 minutes of Fame at St Brigid's Crossley, from 7.30pm. EDUCATORS: Teach For Australia info session at Pavilion Cafe and Bar, Warrnambool 9-10.30am. ART: Wheeler Centre's Story Houses and Found Objects at Warrnambool Art Gallery for kids and teens, 4-5.30pm, and Saturday 11am-12.30pm and 1.30-3pm. STORYTIME: Emergency Services Magic of Storytime at Glenelg Libraries, Portland, 11am. FOOTY: Round 1 Hampden League, Warrnambool V Portland, with the first match on the redeveloped Reid Oval, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District League, Panmure V Kolora-Noorat at Panmure Rec Reserve, 2pm. WRITING: Camperdown Community House Writing Workshops, 9am-2pm. MUSIC: Salvation Army Melbourne Staff Band Concert and Alana Conway, at Lighthouse Theatre, from 7.30pm. Rhyley McGrath and Maddie at Duke's Commercial Hotel Koroit, from 7pm. Time Warped at Railway View Hotel Timboon, from 8pm. EXHBITION: Textile banner display and Devonshire tea at Lutheran Church, 1pm-4pm. MARKET: Port Fairy Farmer's Market at Railway Place, 8am-1pm. Koroit community produce swap at Koroit Theatre, 10-11am. SPEEDWAY: 360 Sprintcar Triple Crown, Super Rods & Wingless Sprints at Premier Speedway, gates 4pm, racing 5-11pm. MUSICAL: The Nibble Pie Players present Colonel! The Musical preview show at Mozart Hall, 8-9.30pm. PARKUN: Port Fairy Park Run at Russell Clarke Reserve, from 8am. CYCLING: Murray to Moyne charity cycling teams set to arrive at Railway Place, Port Fairy 10am-noon. SHOWS: Gavin Chatelier Elvis Concert at SDA Church, from 7pm. The Music of Ludovico Einaudi at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool, 3-5pm. RACES: Hop to the Hamilton Races, Gates 11am, food and children's activities, from 12pm, races from 1pm. MARKET: Fresh Market Warrnambool at Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm. COMEDY: Evan Hocking, Billy Stiles and John Dore double bill at Mozart Hall, 5-7pm. LIVE MUSIC: Richard Tankard at Warrnambool Bowls Club and Wild Roomers at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, both from 3pm.

