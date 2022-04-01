news, latest-news,

Ollie Bidmade says the Warrnambool Seahawks aren't "throwing the baby out with the bath water" following a 0-2 start to the Big V season. "Last week we got so many easy shots that just didn't go in," Bidmade said of the team's 15-point loss to Warrandyte. "So we're not too upset or frustrated with how we're playing. Sometimes it's the luck of the draw. There are nights they go in, and others it's like there is glad wrap on the ring. "It's just little five to 10 percent improvements that will change a lot within the game." Bidmade is averaging 7.5 points and 7.5 points a game, trailing just Alex Gynes and James Mitchell in both metrics. The 23-year-old said by finishing lay ups the Seahawks were "a 25-point better team than last week", with a major focus placed on shooting the ball at training. Meanwhile a collective effort on the defensive end of the court was crucial ahead of Saturday's round three clash against RMIT Redbacks at the Arc. "RMIT are known to have an important shooter, loves to get a lot of shots up," Bidmade said. "Uses a fair few screens to get his work, so we need to be not only defensively sound but also vocal and on the same page." Bidmade said he was looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd for a second week in a row. "After the two years of COVID-19, we forget how good our home supporters are and how basketball mad some of our junior players can be," he said. "Hopefully we can put on a bit better of a show, but it's just great the support we and the Mermaids get from the community." The Seahawks will have several players back in its line-up including Nathan Hardingham, Riley Nicolson, Benson Steere. In the Mermaids camp, Katie O'Keefe believes an intense shooting session on Tuesday will help her side push for its first home victory of the year. O'Keefe said two key statistics were the difference in the Mermaids' 14-point loss to Camberwell last round. "It was our shooting percentage and rebounding, otherwise we were even across the board," O'Keefe said. "Hopefully we take a little extra time on our shots." The former WNBL player said she was having "a lot of fun" in her first season back at the Big V level, the veteran averaging 15.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 steals from 35 minutes of play. "It's a great group of girls, same as the CBL, it's carried on," she said. "Physically it's a step up, it's a bit quicker and a bit more physical. With the two trainings a week though, it's helping with the conditioning." The Mermaids' depth will be added by the return of experienced players Amy Wormald, Keele Hillas and Alana Strom, while the return of league netball will see a majority of the squad play back-to-back games. "I think all but three of us play some form of netball on Saturday," O'Keefe said. "It will be interesting to see how the legs go to play both, but we won't know until they start the season and continually do that." The Mermaids' game kicks off from 5.30pm at the Arc, while the Seahawks start from 7.30pm.

