news, latest-news,

A new viewing platform, walking track upgrade and large-scale tree planting is earmarked for one of the region's most iconic volcanic sites, but new committee members are needed for the huge undertaking. The Mount Noorat Management Committee is searching for five new members for a four-year term until June 2026 and one casual member for two years until June 2024. Committee chair Bernard Conheady said those joining would help implement the committee's 30-year plan for the site. "We've re-gravelled a bit more of the walking track in recent times (and) we also fenced off the crater for natural rehabilitation," he said. "That's a couple of things we've done the past 12 months. We've got a viewing platform that we hope to get up and running in the next 12 months. There's also continuation of our walking tracks and some more tree plantings. "We plan everything from weed control, tree planting and construction works to community workshops and working bees. "We're looking for people with all round abilities and skills. The more diverse group we've got the better." IN OTHER NEWS Corangamite Shire Council deputy mayor and Noorat resident Geraldine Conheady said the community could also nominate suitable applicants. "It's a truly well-loved natural asset in our community," Cr Conheady said. "It's clear that walking and environmental experience on Mt Noorat is enjoyed by many, with an average of 1200 people per month walking on the track. "I encourage interested community members you to get a copy of the position description and think about what skills you can bring. "Whatever your background-farming, plant identification, propagation, weed management, fundraising, education, building or project management-your skills and experience could benefit the committee. "Mount Noorat Management Committee is very active with a number of activities and projects on the go. "I thank the members for giving their time and energy to care for Mt Noorat." Those interested can access the application form here while nominations can be sent to Roland Herbert here. Applications close 5pm April 29. Applications for the Mount Leura and Mount Sugarloaf Management Committee have also just closed. Members were sought to help implement the Mt Leura and Mt Sugarloaf Management Plan which focused on the revegetation, educational and recreational potential of the reserves. Chairperson Caroline Duynhoven said the reserves were important to the shire. "The management committee continues to develop and enhance these wonderful environmental and geological assets for the Shire," she said. "The reserves provide a place for recreational and educational activities for the local community but also for the tourists who visit the area. The people on the management committee are passionate and bring a wide range of skills ensuring a positive future for the reserves.". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/60124bba-2d37-4cae-b98b-b416005b356d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg