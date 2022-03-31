A 44-year-old man was arrested early Thursday for breaching his bail
A Warrnambool man is in the police station cells after being caught breaking his curfew early Thursday.
A police spokesman said officers intercepted a car in Warrnambool at 1am and the 44-year-old man was a passenger in the vehicle.
He is on four counts of bail relating to multiple driving and drug charges.
His bail conditions include that he obey an overnight curfew, remain at his address and present to the front door if police check on him.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
IN OTHER NEWS
- Two-year wait for housing land to be rezoned
- Timboon, Cobden median home values skyrocketing
- Low numbers nix senior, junior female football teams
- Warrnambool icon becomes symbol of hope
- No bail for man charged with rape, false imprisonment
- Federal budget delivers fuel excise cut for motorists at the bowser
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.standard.net.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines and newsletters
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Tap here to open our Google News page.
- Join our Courts and Crime Facebook group and our dedicated Sport Facebook group
- Subscribe
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: