A Warrnambool man is in the police station cells after being caught breaking his curfew early Thursday. A police spokesman said officers intercepted a car in Warrnambool at 1am and the 44-year-old man was a passenger in the vehicle. He is on four counts of bail relating to multiple driving and drug charges. His bail conditions include that he obey an overnight curfew, remain at his address and present to the front door if police check on him. The man was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.

