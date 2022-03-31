news, latest-news,

Warrnambool police are trying to find the owner of a bag of cash. A police spokesman said that during January this year a member of the public brought a bag that contained an amount of cash into the Warrnambool police station. "This was found at a location in Warrnambool," the spokesman said. "If you have lost such an item in January and can correctly describe the bag and amount, it will be returned to you. "Please call in to Warrnambool police station at 214 Koroit Street to claim the cash - only if it is your's." The spokesman said that a Samsung mobile phone in a glitter case was handed in to Warrnambool police during late January. "If this is your's please attend the Warrnambool station to claim the phone. Proof of ownership will be required and the ability to open the phone with its PIN." A diabetic testing kit was also handed in at Warrnambool during January and can be claimed at the police station. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/6c85b45f-4ebd-460f-b5fd-007037644724.jpg/r0_135_780_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg