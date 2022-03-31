news, latest-news,

Highway patrol police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Willaura on Wednesday afternoon. Northern Grampians investigators have been told a truck and sedan collided head-on on Moyston-Willaura Road, near the intersection of Taits Road on Wednesday about 12.45pm. The sedan burst into flames and the truck flipped on its side as a result of the collision. The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, died at the scene. The truck driver was transported to hospital for treatment. Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

